Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

RNST has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.70.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Renasant by 327.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Renasant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

