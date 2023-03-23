Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.45) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.98) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

RTO opened at GBX 560.20 ($6.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. The firm has a market cap of £14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,001.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 565.40 ($6.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 513.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518.31.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

