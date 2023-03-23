Reviewing Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DBS Group and Pathward Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pathward Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Pathward Financial has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.29%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than DBS Group.

This table compares DBS Group and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A Pathward Financial 20.37% 18.73% 1.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBS Group and Pathward Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $15.59 billion 4.14 $5.94 billion N/A N/A Pathward Financial $606.00 million 1.93 $156.39 million $4.21 10.06

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pathward Financial.

Risk & Volatility

DBS Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Pathward Financial pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment offers financial services and products to institutional clients. The Treasury Markets segment deals with structuring, market-making, and trading across a broad range of treasury products. The others segment covers activities from corporate decisions and income; and expenses not attributed to the business segments described. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes the Crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

