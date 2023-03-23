Riaz Ahmed Sells 37,832 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$78.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

