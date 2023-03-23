Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $611.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 321.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,780,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,818 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $4,531,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

