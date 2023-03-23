Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Ribbon Communications Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $611.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.