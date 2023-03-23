Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes Sells 40,403 Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 40,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.72, for a total value of C$998,762.16.

Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of Dream Unlimited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$1,047,600.00.

DRM opened at C$23.15 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 52-week low of C$22.01 and a 52-week high of C$50.50. The stock has a market cap of C$949.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

