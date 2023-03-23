Robert Parker Sells 19,292 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Robert Parker sold 19,292 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.86, for a total transaction of C$2,003,667.12.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSG stock opened at C$107.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$72.94 and a 52 week high of C$109.34.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.