Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 21,498 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

