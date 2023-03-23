Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,385 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Visa by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 634,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $131,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Get Rating

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

