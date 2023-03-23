Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 4,244 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

