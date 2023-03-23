Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 5,688 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,899,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 837,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.54 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

