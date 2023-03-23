Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 6,839 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.