Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,704,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications stock opened at $341.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $576.11. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.23 and its 200-day moving average is $363.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

