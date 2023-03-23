Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $468.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

