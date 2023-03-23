Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 306 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
McKesson Stock Performance
MCK opened at $341.82 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.49 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.65 and a 200 day moving average of $365.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
