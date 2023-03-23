Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 652 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,084 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $361.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

