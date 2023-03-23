Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $265.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.