Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $361.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

About Adobe



Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

