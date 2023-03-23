Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

NYSE LOW opened at $191.57 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $227.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

