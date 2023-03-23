Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

