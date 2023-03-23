Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

