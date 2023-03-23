Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

ORCL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.