Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

