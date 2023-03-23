Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 270,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,020,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.29.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.



