Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

