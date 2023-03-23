Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $227.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

