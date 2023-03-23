Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 501,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.26 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

