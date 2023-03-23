Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.78. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

