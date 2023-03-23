Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 7,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of TMO opened at $554.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

