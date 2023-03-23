Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. State Street Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Activity

McKesson Trading Down 1.6 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $341.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.99. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.49 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

