Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 7,772 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.