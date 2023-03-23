Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,112,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,994,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

