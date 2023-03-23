Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.