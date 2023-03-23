Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,853,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958,908. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

