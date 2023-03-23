Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VEA opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

