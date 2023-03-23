Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

