Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 54,545 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,545 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

