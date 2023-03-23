Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $2.13 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $52.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $532.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.