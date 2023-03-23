Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($159.14) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of SAF opened at €134.84 ($144.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.29. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a one year high of €92.36 ($99.31).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

