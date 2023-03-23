San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4097 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 112.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $10.66 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
