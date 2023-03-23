San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4097 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 112.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $10.66 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

