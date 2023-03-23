Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $297.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

