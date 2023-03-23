Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

