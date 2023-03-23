Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

