Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

