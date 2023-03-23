Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of STNG opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,302,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,564,000 after purchasing an additional 193,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,014,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

