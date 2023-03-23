Scotiabank Downgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Sector Perform

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

