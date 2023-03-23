Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,140 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total value of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total value of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $318.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

