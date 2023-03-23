Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $129.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $202.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.33.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,314,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

