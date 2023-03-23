Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,766 ($21.69) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

STB stock opened at GBX 708 ($8.69) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,374.85 ($16.88). The firm has a market cap of £132.40 million, a P/E ratio of 397.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 740.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 732.70.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

