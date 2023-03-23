Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.74. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 137,197 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.